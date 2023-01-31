Bruce Springsteen, Steve Lacy and Tove Lo are among the artists touring in the Rose City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Between the Portland Jazz Festival, the Northwest Black Comedy Festival and the Cascade Festival of African Films, February is a busy month for Portland’s arts, culture and entertainment scenes.

Outside of those regional events, here are some of the biggest artists who are stopping in the Rose City for a month full of musical events.

Eric Bellinger — The Obsession Tour

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave., Portland, OR

Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger is going on tour to support his latest album “New Light.” The experienced R&B artist will be joined by up-and-coming singers Trevor Jackson and Gogo Morrow.

Steve Lacy — Give You the World Tour

When: Monday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

Steve Lacy’s Portland show was initially scheduled for November, but it was canceled for undisclosed reasons. Fans will finally see the alternative R&B artist in concert this February when he’ll perform his No. 1 hit “Bad Habit.”

Lucki — Flawless Like Me: The Made Martian Tour

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

At 26 years old, Chicago rapper Lucki has worked with industry heavy-hitters including Future, Chance the Rapper and Babyface Ray. Fans will be able to hear some of his most recent songs live, such as “Kapitol Denim,” “White House” and “Coincidence.”

Mod Sun — God Save the Teen Tour

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave., Portland, OR

Derek Ryan Smith, better known as Mod Sun, has been on the music scene since he shared his first EP with listeners in 2010. His newest work “God Save the Teen” releases on Feb. 3, just in time for his visit to Portland.

J Boog — Winter 2023 Tour

When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

Samoan, California-based musician J Boog has three albums that have earned a top 10 spot on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. The singer hasn’t released an album since 2016, but audiences can expect him to perform classic songs like “Let’s Do It Again” on the upcoming tour.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band — 2023 Tour

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

After recently being recognized on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time, Bruce Springsteen is hitting the road with The E Street Band. Together, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be playing arenas all across the world.

Tove Lo – Dirt Femme Tour

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

Known for hits like “Habits (Stay High)” and “Heroes (we could be),” Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo is kicking off her North American tour this winter. The tour features fellow pop artist Slayyyter, who has developed a cult following of her own.