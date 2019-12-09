Portland pantries stocked with winter veggies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people stocked up on winter goods Sunday thanks to a program in Portland that connects local farmers and consumers.

The “Fill Your Pantry” pop-up marketplace featured 31 local farmers and the winter vegetables they had to offer this season. Buyers pre-ordered their veggies, grains, and meats and pick them up in-person at the market. The items come in bulk sizes because they’re things that will store well during the winter months.

“These are things—why would we want to be bringing them up from California or Mexico when we can be growing them right here in Oregon?” asked Shari Sirken of the Friends of Family Farmers. “So, we’re trying to promote these vegetables.”

Garlic, cauliflower, and cabbage were all on the menu. There were also beans, gains and nuts available on the non-vegetable list. Chefs were on hand for demonstrations on how to cook the seasonal foods.

“Fill Your Pantry” also hosted a cookbook swap and helped visitors explore new, tasty recipes.