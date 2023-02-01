The free event allows people to visit and enjoy illuminated art installations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the middle of the cold, dark winter, Portland is once again preparing to glow.

The Portland Winter Light Festival returns to the city February 3-11.

The annual event features large-scale light sculptures, full building projections, dynamic fire art, pop-up window art and performances. Most of the light events and displays are in downtown Portland, although there are more than 100 pieces of artwork located around the city.

The Winter Light Festival has maps and details posted online to help guests plan their stops.

Organizers of the event say it’s a time to unite as a city and bring back “the vibrant Portland we all know and love.”

The event is free, but donations are accepted.

The Portland Winter Lights Festival is an annual free event along both sides of the Willamette River. (KOIN)

Guests should wear warm clothing and are encouraged to wear light-up attire. Glowing and light-up items will also be sold at some display locations and sale proceeds support the festival.

Anyone who rides their bike to the Winter Light Festival is encouraged to decorate their bicycle with lights.

The event is self-guided, which means visitors can stop by the installations on their own time. For details on when the installations will be illuminated, see the online map and click on each pinned feature.

The opening night there will be a fire performance at Pioneer Courthouse Square. This will be the only fire performance of the festival and it takes place Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. The performers are Shireen Press, Spinning Spades and Kendall Rae.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, there’s a guided bike ride through 4-5 miles of the central part of the city. The bike train will stop by artwork on display for the Portland Winter Light Festival. Cyclists should meet at the Rose’s Equipment Supply parking lot at 125 SE Clay Street at 7 p.m.

TriMet will be offering free rides on Saturday, Feb. 4 in honor of Rosa Parks’ birthday. The Portland Streetcar will also offer free rides on every night of the festival after 5 p.m.