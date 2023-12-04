PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for something fun to do? Well, you might be in the perfect city.

According to a study by WalletHub, Portland was ranked the 13th most fun city in America.

Based on 65 different metrics, including things like the number of restaurants, parks, playgrounds and more, WalletHub said they analyzed over 180 cities in the United States and then ranked them based on their scores.

Portland ranked highly for its number of restaurants and attractions, festivals per capita and fitness centers per capita.

Our neighbors to the north, Seattle also placed highly landing at 22nd on the list, however they were held back by placing near last in terms of the average price of beer.

The list was topped by popular tourist destinations Las Vegas and Orlando, both popular for numerous reasons and with plenty of activities at all times of the day (and night).

Last place went to Pearl City, Hawaii, which ranked very low for the number of restaurants and number of fitness centers per capita.