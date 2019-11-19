Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Portland Reddit appreciates Jeff Gianola

Entertainment

Jeff Gianola appreciation thread pops up

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Jeff Gianola appreciation post has popped up on the Portland sub Reddit.

User BigOleBobbie posted that he grew up with the KOIN 6 News anchor and he wanted to give him a heartfelt thank you. Other users agreed in the comments.

Do you have any favorite memories of Jeff throughout the years? Let us know on our Facebook page or join in on the fun on Reddit.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget