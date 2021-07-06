Portland resident to appear on new ‘Big Brother’ season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman is among the new crew competing on CBS’ 23rd season of “Big Brother.”

The show, which airs on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. for a 90-minute season premiere, will feature 30-year-old Whitney Williams, a make-up artist.

Williams will be among the 16 houseguests competing for a $500,000 grand prize.

In an interview posted to the CBS’ Big Brother website, Williams described herself as “resilient, quirky and outgoing” and loves “anything adventurous” along with being with her sons, which she went on to say will likely be the hardest part of the competition.

In fact, Williams, the founder of NW Makeup + Hair, said she’s bringing plenty of photos of her kids.

“I can’t imagine what it will be like not seeing their faces for so long,” she said.

As for her strategy to win the $500,000 grand prize, Williams said it’s tough to go in with “an exact game plan.”

“I do know that I’m going to go into the house as a strong competitor, while hopefully not making too many ripples,” she said. “I also want to uphold my values and create genuine friendships, but winning this game for myself and my children is my top priority.”

The summer reality classic will have three weekly episodes starting Sunday, July 11, with episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. The episodes will be tape-delayed for Pacific Time fans.