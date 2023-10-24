The party, hosted by Filson, will be filled with music, whiskey from Buffalo Trace Distillery and giveaways

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland retailer Filson is hosting a listening party ahead of the release of Chris Stapleton’s latest album “Higher.”

The party will be filled with music, whiskey from Buffalo Trace Distillery and giveaways — including a custom poster for the first 50 people in the door.

The listening party kicks off at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Filson on Northwest 13th Avenue and is free to the public.

Attendees will also have the chance to win a Traveler tote bag filled with vinyl copies of every Chris Stapleton album.

“Higher” will be released Nov. 10.