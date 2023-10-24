PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland retailer Filson is hosting a listening party ahead of the release of Chris Stapleton’s latest album “Higher.”
The party will be filled with music, whiskey from Buffalo Trace Distillery and giveaways — including a custom poster for the first 50 people in the door.
The listening party kicks off at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Filson on Northwest 13th Avenue and is free to the public.
Attendees will also have the chance to win a Traveler tote bag filled with vinyl copies of every Chris Stapleton album.
“Higher” will be released Nov. 10.