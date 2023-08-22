The lack of payment from streaming services is one major focus of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major entertainment hubs like Hollywood and New York City have been the main characters in the ongoing strikes led by actors and writers in the U.S. While Portland is less known for its contribution to the arts, the city has an extensive community of performers on the picket lines advocating for better pay.

In early May, the Writers Guild of America started its first strike in 15 years. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists followed in mid-July, launching the first actors and writers’ dual strike since the ’60s.

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA’s Portland chapter and other unions gathered at the Terry Schrunk Plaza to discuss what the strike could mean for local performers.

“The cameras catch the celebrities as they march on the sidewalk in support of SAG-AFTRA in Hollywood and New York and Chicago and San Francisco,” Mary McDonald Lewis, a Portland representative on the union’s national board, said. “We are grateful to them as we would be to any member joining us on the sidewalk, but they are such a small percentage of SAG-AFTRA.”

Also during the rally, NW Oregon Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Laurie Wimmer focused on the “greed” of studio executives who have refused to pay actors and writers higher wages thus far.

More specifically, Wimmer quoted a studio executive who told Deadline the strikes could last until union members start losing their homes and are forced to return to work.

For those participating in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, one major focus is the payments from studios and streaming services — or the lack thereof.

The Associated Press reported that actors and writers are compensated whenever their show or movie is aired on TV, and they receive residuals from streaming services. However, actors who have appeared in hit shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Criminal Minds” say the checks have dropped to less than $30 or stopped altogether.

Performer Julian Domain, who’s done background acting in Hulu and Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” the strike will benefit more than just actors if successful.

“It isn’t just the actors getting the money,” Domain said. “It’s the people in the crew. It’s the people providing catering. It’s the people providing the electronics. This all ripples out into the community as wealth.”