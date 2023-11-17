PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend before Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a busy one for the Portland area.

Here are seven ways you can spend your weekend before the holidays are in full swing, or to prepare.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lombard &, N Burlington Ave, Portland, OR 97203

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at St. Johns Plaza, which will host the neighborhood’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Community members will get in the holiday spirit with hot chocolate, cookies and a performance from the Roosevelt High School choir.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday, Nov 19 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Since 2003, anime fanatics have packed the Oregon Convention Center for Kumoricon — a three-day celebration of Japanese cartoons like “Naruto”, “Pokémon” and “Dragon Ball Z.” This year’s convention features cosplay contests, lip sync showdowns and dance parties.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 2060 Marine Dr W, Portland, OR 97217

If you need to get some gift-shopping done, the Portland Expo Center is the place to be this weekend. The Portland Holiday Market will have hundreds of vendors selling clothing, ornaments, decor, jewelry and more. Santa Claus and live reindeer will pay a visit as well.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 126 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Held in Pine Street Market, the Portland Fall Cider Fest offers guests 12 cider tastings for $25. Attendees will have more than 40 ciders to choose from, as well as seven food options ranging from ramen to Latin American cuisine.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Be the first to look at the Portland Art Museum’s Africa Fashion exhibit, which finally opens this Saturday with African apparel from the mid-20th century to now. This will be your first chance to take a peek, but not your last. The exhibit is open through Feb. 18 of next year.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: 222 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201

Comedian, podcaster and television host Nikki Glaser is bringing her stand-up to the Keller Auditorium. Audiences can expect jokes on dating, aging and womanhood.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: 222 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201

The Keller Auditorium will screen the classic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” as live singers and a five-piece band perform songs from the beloved soundtrack. After the main show, audiences can stay behind for the encore party.