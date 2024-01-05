PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first weekend of 2024 is upon us and, to no one’s surprise, the year is already offering plenty of options to Portlanders who want to get out of the house.

Here are seven ideas for fun activities and events to attend.

When: Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at various times

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Comic, radio personality and actor Nathanial Stroman, better known as Earthquake, will have multiple stand-up comedy shows at Portland’s Helium Comedy Club. He’s best known for his appearances in “Everybody Hates Chris” and the Def Jam Comedy tour.

When: Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7 at various times

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, USA

The Pacific Northwest’s expert Pokémon players will face each other in the Oregon Convention Center to win cash prizes, scholarships, gift cards, booster packs or even the title of Pokémon Regional Champion. Spectator passes are available for those who want to watch the competition.

When: Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Leo Skepi, host of one of Spotify’s top education podcasts “Aware & Aggravated,” is finally bringing his confidence tips to the stage. The Aladdin Theater says the show will be completely “uncensored” and Skepi will answer a few questions from audience members.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Rose City Coffee Co. 3370 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Speed-dating service Luvvly is continuing to help Portlanders meet their romantic match. This Saturday, singles between the ages of 29 and 36 will gather in a coffee shop and get to know their dates using fun question prompts for up to eight rounds. Afterward, they’ll get a chance to decide who they “matched” with.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: John’s Marketplace 3560 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

In honor of Dry January, the month when many people choose to cut out alcohol, John’s Marketplace is holding a festival with spirits-free drinks. Pink Cloud Beverages, Wilderton Botanical Spirits and Pelican Brewing Company are just a few local companies that are participating in the event.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

Where: Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Music superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift excited fans last fall when they released their respective tour films. Now, the Portland Art Museum Center for an Untold Tomorrow’s newly-opened Tomorrow Theater is presenting a “TAY-ONCÉ” double feature. Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are now sold out, but seats for “The Eras Tour” are still available.

When: Sunday, Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Portland Japanese Garden is commemorating the Japanese New Year with brush painting, Oregon Koto-Kai performances and Portland Coffee Roasters. The organization says the holiday is “is a time of celebration for the start of a new year and hopes of happiness and prosperity to come.”