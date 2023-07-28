The first Rose City Sneaker Fest was held at Castaway Portland in July 2022. (Photo by henryshq)

Here are seven things to do in the Portland area through Sunday, July 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s never a shortage of things to do in Portland, but this weekend in particular, the city will offer a variety of events for those who want to get outside, try some new beer or embrace their inner fan.

Here’s more on some of the coolest events scheduled for this weekend.

When: Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29 at various times

Where: SE 7th Ave. between SE Stark St. & SE Washington St., Portland, OR 97215

Depave, an organization that promotes environmentally-friendly infrastructure, will host a block party to encourage green alternatives to cars. The event includes art installations, a DJ dance cypher and food vendors.

When: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30

Where: 5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland, OR 97211

Calling all Potterheads! The McMenamins Kennedy School is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with “Wizarding Weekend,” a three-day affair inspired by the boy who lived. Participants can watch all eight installments of the film franchise, drink butterbeer and join in on movie trivia.

When: Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: N Willamette Blvd. to Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR 97203

Portland Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to stroll or roll on the “newly-improved” Peninsula Crossing Trail. The free event will have desserts from Churros Locos, a water station and an arts and crafts setup for children.

When: Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N Weidler St., Portland, OR 97227

Portland’s premier event for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts is returning to the Leftbank Annex for its one-year anniversary. Attendees can trade in their used shoes and apparel, or add to their collection by buying from one of the fest’s many vendors. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door.

When: Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: NW 8th Ave. and NW Flanders St., Portland, OR 97209

During what is typically Oregon Brewers Festival weekend, Backwoods Brewing Company and Deschutes Brewery are holding their own “Pearl Fest” to give people a taste of the city’s best beers. A $30 ticket for the beer-focused event includes a souvenir mug and 10 tasting tokens.

When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 921 SW 6th Ave., Portland, OR 97204

Hilton Portland Downtown is hosting this convention for the city’s anime-lovers, cosplayers and gamers. WasabiCon features photo-ops with voice actors, lip sync battles and a cosplay runway. Buy single-day tickets or a weekend pass here.

When: Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97232

For anyone wishing that spooky season could come sooner, the Oregon Convention Center will be celebrating Halloween in July. Ghosts of Summer will offer an escape room, axe throwing, a costume contest, and all things spooky. Secure your tickets online.