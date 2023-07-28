PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s never a shortage of things to do in Portland, but this weekend in particular, the city will offer a variety of events for those who want to get outside, try some new beer or embrace their inner fan.
Here’s more on some of the coolest events scheduled for this weekend.
Depave’s Block Party
When: Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29 at various times
Where: SE 7th Ave. between SE Stark St. & SE Washington St., Portland, OR 97215
Depave, an organization that promotes environmentally-friendly infrastructure, will host a block party to encourage green alternatives to cars. The event includes art installations, a DJ dance cypher and food vendors.
Wizarding Weekend
When: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30
Where: 5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland, OR 97211
Calling all Potterheads! The McMenamins Kennedy School is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with “Wizarding Weekend,” a three-day affair inspired by the boy who lived. Participants can watch all eight installments of the film franchise, drink butterbeer and join in on movie trivia.
Peninsula Crossing Trail Stroll and Roll
When: Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: N Willamette Blvd. to Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR 97203
Portland Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to stroll or roll on the “newly-improved” Peninsula Crossing Trail. The free event will have desserts from Churros Locos, a water station and an arts and crafts setup for children.
Rose City Sneakerfest
When: Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 101 N Weidler St., Portland, OR 97227
Portland’s premier event for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts is returning to the Leftbank Annex for its one-year anniversary. Attendees can trade in their used shoes and apparel, or add to their collection by buying from one of the fest’s many vendors. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door.
Pearl District Beer and Arts Festival
When: Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: NW 8th Ave. and NW Flanders St., Portland, OR 97209
During what is typically Oregon Brewers Festival weekend, Backwoods Brewing Company and Deschutes Brewery are holding their own “Pearl Fest” to give people a taste of the city’s best beers. A $30 ticket for the beer-focused event includes a souvenir mug and 10 tasting tokens.
WasabiCon PDX
When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 921 SW 6th Ave., Portland, OR 97204
Hilton Portland Downtown is hosting this convention for the city’s anime-lovers, cosplayers and gamers. WasabiCon features photo-ops with voice actors, lip sync battles and a cosplay runway. Buy single-day tickets or a weekend pass here.
Ghosts of Summer
When: Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97232
For anyone wishing that spooky season could come sooner, the Oregon Convention Center will be celebrating Halloween in July. Ghosts of Summer will offer an escape room, axe throwing, a costume contest, and all things spooky. Secure your tickets online.