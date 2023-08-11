For the first time, Portland Mercado’s Taste of Latin America will be a two-day festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If biking naked — or clothed — isn’t included in your weekend plans, there’s still lots more to do in Portland before temperatures creep up to the triple-digits next week.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

This is the second-to-last week to catch Zoo Nights, the Oregon Zoo’s annual event including local musicians, food carts and family-friendly activities. The Garcia Birthday Band will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 410 SW Kingston Ave., Portland, OR 97205

As part of Portland Parks & Recreation’s Summer Free For All program, this three-day event series offers free performances at the International Rose Test Garden Amphitheater. This year’s Washington Park Summer Festival features showcases from NW Dance Project, the Portland Cello Project and Opera In the Park.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

Held in the Wonder Ballroom, this 21+ celebration highlights tracks from Disney’s best movies and shows from the ‘90s and early 2000s. This includes tunes from “High School Musical,” “Hannah Montana,” and “Lizzie McGuire.”

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at various times

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Hot Wheels enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy this show consisting of glow-in-the-dark monster trucks, lights displays and dance parties. Organizers also offer a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party for those who want to see the trucks up close. Find tickets here.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland, OR 97214

A select few of the nation’s best hot sauce brands travel to this event held in the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s Bridge Lot. With the purchase of one ticket, PDX Hot Sauce Expo guests can sample a variety of hot sauces, view extreme eating competitions at the Stage of Doom and watch wrestling matches.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

For the first time, Portland Mercado’s Taste of Latin America will be a two-day festival. Over 20 food vendors that serve Latin American cuisine will be there, in addition to dancers and clothing vendors.