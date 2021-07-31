Portlandia Mermaid Festival makes a huge splash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland just got a little ‘fishier’ and a lot weirder. Hundreds of locals dawned in shells and tails traveled to Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Saturday in an attempt to ‘seas’ the day at the Portlandia Mermaid Festival.

Presented by the Portlandia Mermaid Parade in partnership with the Unipiper and Weird Portland United, the free socially-distant event was a celebration of all things mermaid and aquatic.

Una the Mermaid gave KOIN 6 News the ‘de-tails’ on all the festivities. “The festival is an opportunity to celebrate mermaid mythology and water mythology from around the world!”

“We have a connection to our rivers so it’s also an opportunity to learn about water and ocean conservation injustice in the Willamette Valley and tributaries,” Una explained. “But it’s also just an opportunity to have fun, spread imagination and joy!”

The uniquely Portland event offered a ‘swimmingly’ good time for all with live performances, conservation campaigns, art installations, games and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.