PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s already been a whirlwind of a career for Portland’s Domo Branch. The drummer, composer, arranger and music producer has played with some of the greats — Wynton Marsalis and Diane Reeves — and peformed at some of New Yorks’s great venues, including Lincoln Center.

“I want the music to heal, motivate or inspire someone,” Branch told KOIN 6 News. “If you listen to my album I want this music to heal, motivate and inspire. You know what I mean?”

Domo Branch’s Portland roots run deep. A Grant High School graduate, he was a sought-after drummer even while a teenager. He led his own jazz trio and in 2021 released his first album, “A Painful Truth.” It’s a hip-hop album chronicling his experience as a young man growing up in North Portland.

“Just being from Portland, you know, I have all my family here. And it just means community, respect and love. And everywhere I go that’s the kind of energy that I want to bring to the table,” he said during the interview at his uncle’s North Portland restaurant, Heavy Plays.

Branch has performed at the PDX Jazz Festival and jams at local clubs when he’s here. He is already regarded as one of the world’s best up-and-coming drummers.

But there’s more to come after he graduates from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in May, where he’s on a full scholarship.

“I’m going to come back here (Portland) and I’m actually building my own studio with a brother of mine, Charlie Brown,” he said. “We’re building a studio right on Fremont.”

For Portland’s own Domo Branch, the future looks very bright.