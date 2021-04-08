Portland’s Oaks Amusement Park to reopen April 17

The park was unable to open for the 2020 season due to the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park in Southeast Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood is about to reopen.

The Oaks Park Association said the rides, miniature golf course and midway games at the amusement park on SE Oaks Park Way will open for the season on April 17.

Due to the pandemic, the amusement park was closed during the 2020 season. The association said it was the park’s only missed season in nearly 116 years.

The park will remain open through the end of October with the following hours, which are subject to change:

April (starting 4/17): Sat/Sun, 12-7 PM

May: Fri/Sat/Sun, 12-7 PM

Memorial Day: 12-7 PM

Open 7 days a week this summer!

A limited number of tickets will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be bought online in advance and won’t be available at the park.

Guests and staff members will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing rules. Daily staff health checks and increased cleaning protocols will be in place.