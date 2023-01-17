The 1905 was the only Oregon venue to make the list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — North Portland’s very own bar, restaurant and club The 1905 is one of the best jazz clubs in the whole world, according to DownBeat magazine.

Since 1934, DownBeat has reported on the genres of “jazz, blues and beyond.” In the magazine’s latest February 2023 issue, more than 100 international venues were highlighted for their successes in bringing jazz music to their communities even during the pandemic.

“DownBeat’s 2023 Venue Guide is a tribute to the enduring spirit of jazz presenters everywhere,” the magazine said. “Through the most trying period of our lifetime, they worried, improvised and survived.”

The 1905 was one of the 106 venues included in the guide, as well as the only Oregon venue included. Other venues are located in various places such as Japan, Austria, Ohio and Illinois.

DownBeat credits The 1905’s straightforward branding as one reason why it made the list — its slogan is, “Food. Booze. Jazz.” The magazine also mentioned that the North Portland venue brings in both local and touring performers.

The 1905 shared its reaction to the news in an Instagram post.

“We’ve been recognized by Downbeat magazine for being one of the top jazz clubs in the world!” the venue said. “Huge thanks to all the musicians and fans that have been part of the scene. Thanks to the staff and production crew for helping everything run smoothly. You all are the best!”

Find out why The 1905 is considered one of the best jazz venues by purchasing a ticket for an upcoming show. It is hosting a few more live performances throughout January for Portland Music Month.

Two Washington venues, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley and The Royal Room, were also recognized. Both are located in Seattle.