Here's where you can get your live-music fix this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Between Portland Music Month and Portland’s Folk Festival happenings, the city has a variety of live shows to offer this January.

Outside of those major music events, here’s what you should look out for.

When: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Hall at World Forestry Center, 4033 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

Fever’s Candelight Concert series is still on. For this show, a string quartet will perform The Beatles’ best hits and Johann Sebastian Bach’s most famous pieces as candles illuminate one of Portland’s woodsy event spaces.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Fans of Phora will hear tracks from his latest album “Lucky Me” for the very first time. The concert will also feature older songs spanning from the California-raised rapper’s 14-year career.

When: Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

This concert was made for video game enthusiasts, and “takes you on a hero’s journey, as set forth by Joseph Campbell’s monomyth; a narrative framework that can be seen in many of the games, film, and books throughout history.”

When: Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

After breaking into the industry as one half of the always-viral musical duo Karmin, Amy Heidemann launched her solo career as Qveen Herby. The rapper’s current tour is in support of her EP, “HOUSEWIFE”, which was released last August.

When: Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #203, Portland, OR 97214

The second leg of Slaughter Beach, Dog’s nationwide tour is for the band’s West Coast fans. The indie group is pushing its new record “Crying Laughing Waving Smiling,” which features listener-favorite track “Summer Windows.”

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

As Disney’s classic 1995 film “Toy Story” plays, the Oregon Symphony will perform the score originally composed by Randy Newman. Audiences can expect the movie’s most popular song “You’ve Got a Friend In Me,” along with the other tunes that play as Woody and Buzz Lightyear develop their friendship.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Illinois-formed band Plain White T’s is touring across the U.S. to promote their eponymous album. The Grammy-nominated alternative rock group is best known for its 2005 hit “Hey There Delilah.”