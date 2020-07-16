Portugal. The Man launches human rights foundation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grammy winners Portugal. The Man launched a new foundation that aims to “engage, advocate for and reinvest” in their home communities.

The PTM Foundation, which had a soft launch in 2019, will focus on human rights, community health and the environment, emphasizing issues that directly impact Indigenous peoples.

In a statement with their announcement, the band’s John Gourley said, “We know Indigenous Peoples face persistent and enduring challenges to their communities, their lands, and their basic human rights, with extremely limited support from the government as well as the broad spectrum of philanthropic institutions. This is wrong, and our band has decided to do something about it.”

The website for the PTM Foundation was also launched Thursday along with a nonpartisan grant program, Get Out The Native Vote, designed to promote resources to boost voter registration and engagement amongst Indigenous Peoples.

Long connected with Portland, Portugal. The Man the band began in their home state of Alaska. The release stated they “recently received the Legend Award at the Native American Music Awards, as well as the Public Sector Leadership Award by the National Congress of American Indians.”