Powell’s, Ex Novo Brewing team up to launch co-branded beer

Powell’s Books and Ex Novo Brewing are teaming up with a co-branded beer call City of Books IPA to benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. (Photo: Powell’s Books and Ex Novo Brewing)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Powell’s Books and Ex Novo Brewing are launching a beer to help support independent bookstores and booksellers across the U.S.

The City of Books IPA are slated to be sold for one day — Oct. 16 — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Powell’s Books’ iconic location on Burnside in downtown Portland, with 10% of proceeds going to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit helping bookstore owners, sellers and comic store employees and owners with emergency financial aid.

The sales of the beer — at $15.99 for a four-pack of 16 oz. cans — will be limited and are expected to fly off of shelves. There will also be limited quantities of the beer at Ex Novo’s North Portland and Beaverton locations.

Click here for more information, including how to donate to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.