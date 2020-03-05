Previewing the Portland International Film Festival

The festival spotlights local artists as well as those around the globe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Film Festival is returning for it’s forty-third year!

The festival spotlights local artists as well as those around the globe. The festival includes films, talks, workshops, visiting artists and parties! The even runs from March 6 through March 15.

See the full festival line-up here. Passes are still available!

