Previewing the Portland International Film Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Film Festival is returning for it’s forty-third year!
The festival spotlights local artists as well as those around the globe. The festival includes films, talks, workshops, visiting artists and parties! The even runs from March 6 through March 15.
See the full festival line-up here. Passes are still available!
