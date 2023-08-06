PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Hand-and-rod puppets are the stars, but it’s not “The Muppets” on stage.
The Ashland-based, puppet musical horror troupe Puppeteers for Fears, which features several Portland-area actors, appeals to an adult audience with its shows, the latest being “Cthulhu: the Musical,” based on the H.P. Lovecraft cosmic horror story “The Call of Cthulhu.” It stages 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Holocene.
It’s part of a 30-date tour. It’s not necessarily an adult show as much as Puppeteers for Fears puts on shows in a lot of 21-and-over bars and lounges and small concert venues.
“But, it’s definitely not a kids show,” said Josh Gross, playwright/producer. “It has less to do with the content, but kids just don’t have the attention span, they tune out at some point — and ages 8 to 12 miss a bunch of jokes, and ages 12-17 would definitely repeat a lot of catch phrases you prefer they didn’t.”
The story: Detective John LaGrasse is searching for a murderer, and Francine Thurston’s uncle vanishes without a trace. The only clue to the both mysteries is a bizarre statue worshipped by a nightmarish cult. And, it’s leading both of them out to sea, and toward insanity. But, you know, with singing puppets.
