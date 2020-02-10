Rage Against the Machine returns to Portland for first time since ’97

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rap-metal four-piece Rage Against the Machine (RATM) has added Portland to its 2020 world tour.
On April 25, 2020 RATM will make a stop at the Moda Center with hip-hop combo Run the Jewels as an opener.
The group’s last performance in the Rose City was September 1997 at the Memorial Coliseum, a little less than three years before the band went on an extended hiatus.
Always putting social issues at the forefront, RATM announced it will donate proceeds to immigrants rights organizations for the first three shows of the tour.
Tickets for most dates go on sale Thursday, February 13 via the band’s website.
Full dates below:
March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.