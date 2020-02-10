Rage Against the Machine returns to Portland for first time since ’97

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine in 2008 (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The L.A.-based band comes to the Moda Center April 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rap-metal four-piece Rage Against the Machine (RATM) has added Portland to its 2020 world tour.

On April 25, 2020 RATM will make a stop at the Moda Center with hip-hop combo Run the Jewels as an opener.

The group’s last performance in the Rose City was September 1997 at the Memorial Coliseum, a little less than three years before the band went on an extended hiatus.

Always putting social issues at the forefront, RATM announced it will donate proceeds to immigrants rights organizations for the first three shows of the tour.

Tickets for most dates go on sale Thursday, February 13 via the band’s website.

Full dates below:

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena