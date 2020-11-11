Romantic comedy set in pandemic, filmed amid Portland shutdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s often said that you can’t find love, but it finds you — whether you’re prepared for it or not.

The theme of love in unexpected places is explored in a new independent film set in Portland during a global pandemic and filmed during the real-world ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and initial lockdown.

“Love in Dangerous Times” co-writer and director Jon Garcia explained how the film’s main character, Jason, played by Ian Stout, navigates the trials and tribulations many Americans faced, particularly in the early days of the pandemic.

“Jason is a playwright, kind of cruising through the pandemic trying to finish a piece of work. Meanwhile, he has his father, who is across the nation, that he wants to get back to. He puts sort of this priority on finishing the work,” Garcia said.

As the pandemic worsens, Jason becomes lonely during lockdown and longs for contact with others. Eventually interest sparks when he “swipes right” on a dating app and matches with Sorrell, played by Tiffany Groben, and they begin to bond over messenger and video chat.

‘Love in Dangerous Times’ is a romantic comedy set and filmed during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. November 11, 2020 (Courtesy Dark Star Pictures).

“They both give each other that sort of missing connection that they both needed,” Garcia explained.

Stout, who also co-wrote the film, said he jumped at the opportunity to make a film with the potential to shed light on a unique window of the American experience when Garcia first approached him about the project in mid-March.

“It began when Jon hit me up about a couple days into lock-down and he said ‘it looks like we’re going to be stuck in place for a while. What if we made a film about the pandemic during the pandmeic? What would that look like? Would you be interested?’ And I was like ‘hell yes.'”

With Garcia having a first draft already completely, he passed it on to Stout and they continued passing it back in forth virtually until they had a finished script, Stout said. Shortly after that, Groben was cast.

Garcia was also the camera operator in addition to director. Another collaborator who was integral to the early talks of the film, Steven Gardner, took care of most all other production needs.

Due to the shoestring budget of just $2,000, many people donated their time to help get the film made, Garcia said.

“Love in Dangerous Times” was the first lead acting roles in a full length feature for both Stout, who is himself a filmmaker, and Groben.

Tiffany Groben, left, and Ian Stout star in ‘Love in Dangerous Times,’ a romantic comedy set and filmed during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. November 11, 2020 (courtesy Dark Star Pictures).

The movie was filmed in 22 days from mid-April through May. It features not only haunting images of the main character walking around ghost-town-like scenes on what would normally be Portland’s busiest streets at the height of lockdown, but also a montage of footage from the protests that began in late May, apparently filmed Guerilla-style, near the climax of the movie.

Many precautions were taken for the filming of the movie, including the entire cast and crew committing to 14 days of quarantine before beginning filming, Garcia said. They used masks and socially distanced whenever possible.

Groben explained that due to most of the movie taking place in the character Jason’s apartment, she was isolated from the rest of the cast for much of the filming.

“You could see me on the screen, but a lot of that was being shot through that way because I was quarantined by myself the whole time,” Groben said.

This brought a unique experience on the production side of things, Garcia explained. For instance with recording sound, he had to give actors their own recorders to record their audio and they did a lot of screen capture from their computer, too.

Tiffany Groben co-stars in ‘Love in Dangerous Times,’ a romantic comedy set and filmed during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. November 11, 2020 (courtesy Dark Star Pictures).

“It definitely was an added thing that I don’t normally have to do as an actor, you know like doing my own lights and sound and stuff,” Groben mused.

Stout and Groben agreed that playing characters that were living through a pandemic while the actors themselves were doing the same thing helped their performances.

“You never got to put your character down because you were still in a pandemic,” Stout said. “It was very helpful in that way.”

“It felt like it was easier to play within the world just because we were living it,” Groben added. “I felt like I could really take from that and really lean into that in a way that you can’t always with every role that you do.”

When asked if there were any surreal moments that made the filmmakers taken aback during filming, Garcia said filming in the middle of the day on what would normally be a traffic-heavy intersection met that criteria. The feeling is exemplified in the movie when the Jason character fully lays down in the middle of a downtown Portland street with not a car in sight. Stout, who was also the film’s drone operator, said the aerial views of the city’s empty streets was also a strange sight.

The cast and crew said they hope Portlanders will enjoy the movie and the the uplifting message of the story.

“I think that that’s a big thing in this pandemic is a lot of people feel really alone. But we’re all in this together,” Groben said. “There’s hope and humanity and connection available.”

“Love in Dangerous Times,” which came out on Nov. 3, is currently available to rent or buy on most video-on-demand platforms, including Google Play, YouTube, iTunes and Vudu.