PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With a little over a week away before the start of the Waterfront Blues Festival, an eclectic mix of musicians are gearing up to take the stage, including a revolutionary roots artist Sunny War.

War’s music chronicles her battles with drugs and alcohol, along with her inner dialogue of love, loss and survival — resulting in a unique blend of folk, blues and roots music.

KOIN 6 News caught up with War to talk about her new album “Anarchist Gospel.”

War will be performing at the Waterfront Blues Festival on Saturday, July 1 on the Crossroads Stage and Sunday, July 2 on the Blues Stage.

The Waterfront Blues Festival runs July 1-4.