Rush’s drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neil Peart, widely considered one of the greatest rock-n-roll drummers, died January 7 of brain cancer in Santa Monica. He was 67, both the CBC and Rolling Stone report.
He joined singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, and his virtuosic playing and literate, wildly imaginative lyrics – which drew on Ayn Rand and science fiction, among other influences – helped make the trio one of the key bands of the classic-rock era, Rolling Stone reports.
