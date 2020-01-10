Rush’s drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

Neil Peart joined Rush in 1974

Neil Peart, drummer for the Canadian band Rush, has died at age 67. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neil Peart, widely considered one of the greatest rock-n-roll drummers, died January 7 of brain cancer in Santa Monica. He was 67, both the CBC and Rolling Stone report.

He joined singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, and his virtuosic playing and literate, wildly imaginative lyrics – which drew on Ayn Rand and science fiction, among other influences – helped make the trio one of the key bands of the classic-rock era, Rolling Stone reports.

