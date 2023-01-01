Portlanders can hear a little bit of every genre with the concerts coming in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The countdown to 2023 has passed, and now the countdown to some of the Portland area’s most anticipated concerts can begin. Here are seven musical performances that you can attend to start the year with a bang.

JAN. 6

Event: Lainey Wilson – “Country With A Flare Tour”

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Country star Lainey Wilson was the most nominated artist at the 2022 Country Music Awards, and her upcoming shows could prove exactly why. The singer-songwriter hails from Louisiana but is kicking off her tour in the Pacific Northwest. Fans can expect to hear her hit song “Things A Man Oughta Know” in addition to tracks from her latest work.

JAN. 6 AND 7

Event: Sofi Tukker – “The Wet Tennis Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

Sofi Tukker had to cancel its Portland concert in June due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the musical duo is back on the road to promote their latest album Wet Tennis. The duo, which includes Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, will perform some of their best songs from their catalog of electronic dance music.

JAN. 13

Event: ILoveMakonnen

Where: Star Theater 13 NW Sixth Ave., Portland, OR

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m.

“Tuesday” rapper ILoveMakonnen is headlining his first show of the year in the Rose City, where he moved to in 2017. He will be joined by fellow local artists and DJs at his show where he will perform songs from his Christmas release, Stay Hydrated.

JAN. 14

Event: Suki Waterhouse – “Coolest Place In The World Tour”

Where: Wonder Ballroom 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.

English artist Suki Waterhouse announced that she was coming across the pond for her forthcoming U.S. tour just a few months ago. The multi-hyphenate model, actress and musician is projected to sing fan favorites, including the TikTok smash “Good Looking.”

JAN. 21

Event: Fitz and The Tantrums – “Let Yourself Free Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Founded in 2008, neo-soul band Fitz and The Tantrums is hitting the road in support of their most recent album Let Yourself Free — with the tour’s first stop in Portland. The six-piece group has been stunning audiences with live shows that include drums, bass guitar, saxophones and more.

JAN. 26

Event: J.I.D. and Smino – “Luv Is 4ever Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

Atlanta and St. Louis rappers J.I.D. and Smino are embarking on a joint tour this winter. The setlist is expected to include tracks from their newest releases, in addition to their previous collaborations “Baguetti” and “1993.”

JAN. 29

Event: YG – “The Red Cup Tour”

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Compton rapper YG is known for his party hits, and he’s sure to bring them to Portland’s Rose Quarter. He has collaborated with other popular artists such as Nicki Minaj, Drake and Big Sean, so he could invite some famous guests to his tour.