Shakespeare Festival closes curtain on fall season

Open to the sky, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre seats 1,200 people. Featured in the photo is the 2012 set and ensemble in Henry V. (Photo by T. Charles Erickson)

Gov. Kate Brown has canceled large gatherings through at least the end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has canceled the remainder of its 2020 season following new guidance from Gov. Kate Brown.

The annual performing arts festival in Ashland announced the cancellation online, citing Brown’s cancellation of all large gatherings through at least the end of September. The fall OSF season was scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

“The health and safety of our entire Ashland community, including artists, staff, volunteers, patrons, and Festival partners, is our highest priority,” said Nataki Garrett, OSF artistic director. “It is with great sadness that we are forced to cancel OSF’s 2020 Fall season. My primary goal is to protect the future of this celebrated 85-year-old organization and to bring great theatre back to our stages in 2021. I’m thankful for the clear and sure-handed leadership of Governor Brown, and thank our local community for all of their support. We are committed to remaining grounded in the expertise of scientists and healthcare professionals who have informed the Governor’s decision.”

OSF said canceling the entire 2020 season will take a heavy financial toll on the organization and its members. Organizers have been working since performances were canceled in March to plan and scheduled a 2021 season.

Those who purchased 2020 tickets are invited to donate tickets or consider a voucher for next year. Click here to see ticket holder options. You can reach OSF’s box office at boxoffice@osfashland.org.

Oregon’s festival season: ‘It’s going to be a tragedy’