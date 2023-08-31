PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a month after Taylor Swift shattered several Seattle records, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran came along and broke them again.

Sheeran’s Aug. 26 concert at Lumen Field, the same venue Swift performed two nights in July, was set to break records before the night even began, with Sheeran announcing that 81,000 people were in attendance, the Seattle Times reported.

Lumen Field later announced on X (nee Twitter) that the total attendance was 77,286, less than originally reported but still breaking Swift’s record by over 5,000.

That wasn’t the only record broken though. When Swift came to Lumen Field, Western Washington University geology professor and seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach tracked seismic activity equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake emanating from the stadium.

But during Sheeran’s show, Caplan-Auerbach tracked that the seismic activity was 4.7% stronger than during the “Seismic Swift.”

The particular moment happened when Sheeran invited ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper Macklemore to the stage to perform a few songs.

The Washington Emergency Management Division took to X to congratulate the two performers and reminded people to practice dropping, covering, and holding on for the next time a real earthquake hits the city.