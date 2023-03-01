PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will kick off its eighth annual Studio Ghibli Film Fest on March 2. OMSI’s celebration of the beloved Japanese animation studio’s catalog will feature regular screenings in its Empirical Theater, which boasts the largest movie screen in Portland.

Studio Ghibli movies will be shown on most weekday during the festival, with the exception of Mondays. The festival runs through April 2, and will also feature guest speakers and an opening-night celebration centered around the 10th anniversary of “The Wind Rises,” director Hayao Miyazaki’s biography of Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi.

“For more than 30 years, Japan’s Studio Ghibli has created some of the most revered and beloved animated works and characters and established itself as one of the world’s finest producers of animated motion pictures in the world,” OMSI said. “With a reputation for lush visuals, attention to detail and epic storytelling, Studio Ghibli creates intelligent, poetic, often fanciful films that embrace family, community, and a deep concern for the environment.”

Festival tickets are $7.50 for adults, $6 for children and $6.50 for seniors. Discounts are available for OMSI Members and large groups. See the festival’s full schedule below.

Studio Ghibli 2023 Film Festival Schedule

March 3

7:00 p.m. – The Wind Rises (Sub) Opening Night

March 4

2 p.m. – Kiki’s Delivery Service (Dub)

4 p.m. – Ponyo (Dub)

6 p.m. – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Sub)

8:30 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Dub)

March 5

2 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Dub)

4 p.m. – Pom Poko (Dub)

6:15 p.m. – Howl’s Moving Castle (Sub)

March 7

6:30 p.m. – Spirited Away (Sub)

March 8

6:30 p.m. – The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (Sub)

March 9

6:30 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Sub with introduction)

March 10

6:30 p.m. – Kiki’s Delivery Service (Sub)

8:30 p.m. – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Dub)

March 11

2 p.m. – The Cat Returns (Dub)

3:30 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Dub)

5:30 p.m. – Castle in the Sky (Sub)

8 p.m. – Spirited Away (Dub)

March 12

2 p.m. – The Secret World of Arrietty (Dub)

4 p.m. – When Marnie Was There (Sub)

6 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Dub)

March 14

6:30 p.m. – Pom Poko (Sub)

6:30 p.m. – Whisper of the Heart (Sub)

March 15

6:30 p.m. – Whisper of the Heart (Sub)

March 16

6:30 p.m. – Grave of the Fireflies (Sub)

March 17

6:30 p.m. – The Cat Returns (Sub)

8 p.m. – The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (Dub)

March 18

2 p.m. – Kiki’s Delivery Service (Dub)

4 p.m. – The Secret World of Arrietty (Dub)

6 p.m. – Porco Rosso (Sub)

8 p.m. – Howl’s Moving Castle (Dub)

March 19

2 p.m. – Ponyo (Dub)

4 p.m. – Whisper of the Heart (Dub)

6:15 p.m. – Spirited Away (Dub)

March 21

6:30 p.m. – Only Yesterday (Sub)

6:30 p.m. – Spirited Away (Sub with introduction)

March 23

6:30 p.m. – Spirited Away (Sub and introduction)

March 24

6:30 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Sub)

8:30 p.m. – Howl’s Moving Castle (Dub)

March 25

2 p.m. – Ponyo (Dub)

4 p.m. – The Cat Returns (Dub)

5:30 p.m. – Castle in the Sky (Dub)

8 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Dub)

March 26

2 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Dub)

4 p.m. – Only Yesterday (Dub)

6:15 p.m. – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Dub)

March 27

4 p.m. – When Marnie Was There (Dub)

6 p.m. – The Wind Rises (Dub)

March 28

4 p.m. – Kiki’s Delivery Service (Dub)

6 p.m. – Spirited Away (Dub)

March 29

4 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Dub)

6 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Dub)

March 30

6 p.m. – Ponyo (Dub)

8 p.m. – Howl’s Moving Castle (Dub)

March 31

4 p.m. – The Secret World of Arrietty (Dub)

6 p.m. – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Sub)

8:30 p.m. – Castle in the Sky (Dub)

April 1

3 p.m. – My Neighbor Totoro (Dub)

4:45 p.m. – Porco Rosso (Dub)

6:45 p.m. – Grave of the Fireflies (Sub)

8:30 p.m. – Princess Mononoke (Sub)

April 2