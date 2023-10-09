Here are six scary movies you didn’t know were filmed in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the colder months, Oregon can be identified by its generally grey skies and rainy days. That’s the reason why many filmmakers have selected the state as their backdrop for horror movies.

You may already know of the most popular spooky-season movies filmed in Oregon — and Washington — but the region’s experience on the silver screen goes beyond “The Shining” and “Twilight.”

Here are six movies you didn’t know were filmed in Oregon.

A24, the same entertainment company behind HBO’s “Euphoria” and the award-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” also distributed “Green Room.”

“A punk rock band is forced to fight for survival after witnessing a murder at a neo-Nazi skinhead bar,” IMDB said of this Portland-filmed movie.

In “The Ring” franchise’s leading movie, the main character is a Seattle-based journalist who is seen in several sites across Washington, and one in Newport, Ore. The Pacific Northwest also serves as a backdrop for the sequel, which was partially filmed in Astoria.

Astoria also co-starred in this film, which follows a Seattle history professor who returns to his hometown on the Oregon Coast and learns that his dad has started a cult. “Cthulhu” is a re-imagining of H.P. Lovecraft’s short story “The Call of Cthulhu.”

Starring actors Gage Golightly and Matthew Daddario, this movie follows a group of college friends who fall victim to a flesh-eating virus while on a camping vacation. The 2016 film is a remake of the original “Cabin Fever” released in 2002. Production crews filmed several scenes in Portland and Molalla.

Dave Franco directed and co-wrote this thriller that features Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear” and Alison Brie from “Mad Men.” The movie tells the story of two couples who are vacationing on the Oregon Coast when they realize they’re being watched. According to IMDB, the scenes were set at the SeaWinds Estate rental home in Bandon.

“The Mortuary Collection” centers a mortician who runs a mortuary by himself until a woman responds to the ‘help wanted’ sign outside of his business. The mortician, portrayed by Clancy Brown, then tells the young woman about all of the experiences he’s had since beginning his career. The ‘mortuary’ in the film can be found in Astoria, Ore.

In crime thriller “Untraceable,” an FBI agent attempts to track down a serial killer who shares videos of his victims online. According to IMDB, several scenes were shot across the Portland area. The Broadway Bridge, Burnside Skatepark and City Hall are just a few familiar sites in the movie.