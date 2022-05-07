PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most people may connect the first Saturday in May with the Kentucky Derby. But it’s also National Free Comic Book Day.

This is the day when comic book stores across the country give out free comics to anyone who stops by. For the shop owners, seeing a new generation start their love of comics with a free book makes the day worth it.

“When you see the little kids just excited to get the comics and start flipping through, they’re not worried about condition and what not,” said Andy Johnson of Cosmic Monkey Comics in Northeast Portland. “They’re just excited to see the characters and the stories. It’s a very tactile experience rather than just enjoying it.”

Johnson said titles being given out this year include Spiderman, The Avengers and X-Men, along with other comics focusing on minority characters.