PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dark-wave, psych rock band Ghost Feet is getting ready to take the stage for Portland Music Month.

The band stopped by AM Extra to perform one of their hits, to tease some new music on the way and to talk about their upcoming show.

Catch them Thursday, January 11th at Holocene with Twingle and Darkswoon.

See more and get tickets here.

