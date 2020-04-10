Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge celebrates Poetry Month

Friends of the Columbia Gorge want to celebrate the Columbia Gorge while supporting the closure of public lands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia Gorge. A haiku challenge contest. You could be featured.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is celebrating National Poetry Month with a Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge. The challenge was announced Thursday as a way to celebrate the Gorge while supporting the closure of public lands due to the coronavirus.

You can enter your haiku celebrating your favorite part of the Gorge! It has to follow the traditional haiku format of three lines with 17 syllables (5-7-5 syllable structure).

To join the challenge, you can post your poem on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram (please tag @gorgefriends with the hashtag #HaikuPoetryDay) or email it to friends@gorgefriends.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

Organizers will pick their favorites and share them on social media on International Haiku Day on April 17.