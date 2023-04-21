Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This May, you can drive north on Interstate 5 and right into the Upside Down. The tiny town of Hawkins, Indiana has made its way to the Pacific Northwest in the form of a Stranger Things adventure located directly in heart of Seattle.

Stranger Things: The Experience is an immersive escapade where guests can join the main cast and take part in their very own 80s-fueled episode of the show.

Opening in May 2023, the event offers a 45-minute long immersive experience followed by a throwback 80s party with food, drinks, merchandise and more.

The experience has received good reviews from previous stints around the world in Los Angeles, New York, San Fransisco, London and Atlanta.

Tickets start at $29 and more information is available on the event’s website.

The event features graphic imagery and mature language and children under five are not permitted.