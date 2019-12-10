Summer in December with Soul Holiday Spectacular

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get a taste of summer when your favorite local blues artists take the stage for the Stumptown Soul Holiday Spectacular! The Waterfront Blues Festival presents the 6th annual benefit concert at the Wonder Ballroom, which will feature performances from Lilla, Arietta Ward, Dan Berkery, and more.

“You’re going to see people who play here all the time and play all over the world,” said Alan Spinrad, Stumptown Soul MC. “It’s a very, very fun night and it serves a good cause.”

The concert benefits the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, an emergency health care fund for local musicians and the Children’s Cancer Association.

The Stumptown Soul Holiday Spectacular is Saturday, Dec. 14, for ages 21 and over. Tickets can be purchased online here. The event ticket page asks for guests to bring an new, unwrapped toy for the Children’s Cancer Association.