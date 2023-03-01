One visiting artist is a former Portland and Lake Oswego resident who has made it big

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Country singers, R&B artists, rap stars and more will all be bringing the house down at Portland’s many music venues this March. Here are seven of the biggest musicians with upcoming stops in the Rose City.

Rolling Loud Presents Young Nudy

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave., Portland, OR

In conjunction with the world’s largest hip-hop festival Rolling Loud, Young Nudy begins his next headlining tour this month. The tour kicks off just a few days after the Feb. 28 release of his album Gumbo, which features fellow rappers 21 Savage and Key Glock.

Nav – Never Sleep Tour

When: Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

After Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Nav released Spotify’s second-most streamed hip hop album of 2022. The Canadian rapper is using his current tour to perform Demons Protected by Angels‘ tracks in front of fans for the very first time.

Carrie Underwood – The Denim & Rhinestones Tour

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Country star Carrie Underwood is headed to Portland’s largest live music venue for her first headlining tour since the pandemic. The tour is named after her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones, which received a favorite country album nomination from the American Music Awards.

SZA – SOS Tour

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

SZA announced her concert dates soon after releasing highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS, which has spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 album chart. Fans can expect the songstress to perform some oldies along with popular songs from the new album, such as “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

DVSN – Working On My Karma Tour

When: Sunday, March 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

R&B duo DVSN is currently on the road to sing tracks from their extensive discography, including Sept. 5th, Morning After, A Muse In Her Feelings and Working On My Karma. The duo, composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, is one of many acts signed to Drake’s label OVO Sound.

Maggie Lindemann – Suckerpunch World Tour

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Dallas native Maggie Lindemann is embarking on a world tour following the release of her debut record Suckerpunch. Fans of the former pop star, now pop-punk princess have already sold out most of the shows on her upcoming tour.

Yeat – North America Tour

When: Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Where: Theater Of The Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Former Lake Oswego resident and Lakeridge High School student Noah Olivier Smith is now known as rapper Yeat, who has gone on to receive millions of streams on TikTok hits such as “Sorry Bout That” and “Money so big.” The Portlander-turned-Angeleno will soon have a homecoming concert in support of his latest release AfterLyfe.