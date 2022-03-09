PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Returning to its home at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, the 2022 Waterfront Blues Fest will bring the blues, soul, funk and R&B back to downtown Portland for four days beginning July 1.
The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest will feature Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band and Curtis Salgado among dozens of other performers.
The festival runs from July 1-4, 2022 and will once again raise money to help fight hunger. This year, the Waterfront Blues Fest partners with Meals on Wheels People along with the Jeremy Wilson Foundation which helps musicians with a health and services program.
More Waterfront Blues Fest performers below
The return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park means the 2022 Blues Fest will be similar to the 2019 festival, organizers said.
“I think it will just provide an enormous emotional lift to downtown Portland to see this happening again in Waterfront Park,” Peter Dammann, Blues Fest artistic director, told KOIN 6 News.
However, there are some new additions and upgrades to the four-day event.
Once again there will be four stages for the acts. There will also be more VIP areas, a bigger area for families, plus food and beverages from favorite Portland restaurants. The dance floor will also return in 2022.
There are different ticket options, as well. One option includes a reserved “Blues Box,” a VIP private box with a dedicated bartender.
Additionally, parties before and after the festival hours will happen throughout the city, organizers said.
Tickets
Early Bird tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10. Organizers said these “tickets are the best price of the season and available in limited quantities.”
Ticket details: Waterfront Blues Fest website
Performers
The full lineup of performers for the 2022 Waterfront Blues Fest is still being finalized. However, these acts have been booked. Performance times will be announced soon.
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
The Wood Brothers
Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Lettuce
The War and Treaty
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Curtis Salgado
Cedric Burnside
Lady A
The Suffers
Adia Victoria
Son Little
Buffalo Nichols
Ron Artis II & The Truth
Duffy Bishop
Zach Person
Memphissippi Sounds
Soul Creole
Terry & The Zydeco Bad Boys
Big Monti
Norman Sylvester Revue
LaRhonda & the Steele Family Band
Lisa Mann, Karen Lovely, Ben Rice & Dave Melyan
Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm
Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys