PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Returning to its home at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, the 2022 Waterfront Blues Fest will bring the blues, soul, funk and R&B back to downtown Portland for four days beginning July 1.

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest will feature Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band and Curtis Salgado among dozens of other performers.

The festival runs from July 1-4, 2022 and will once again raise money to help fight hunger. This year, the Waterfront Blues Fest partners with Meals on Wheels People along with the Jeremy Wilson Foundation which helps musicians with a health and services program.

More Waterfront Blues Fest performers below

The return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park means the 2022 Blues Fest will be similar to the 2019 festival, organizers said.

“I think it will just provide an enormous emotional lift to downtown Portland to see this happening again in Waterfront Park,” Peter Dammann, Blues Fest artistic director, told KOIN 6 News.

However, there are some new additions and upgrades to the four-day event.

The Waterfront Blues Festival in 2019 (Courtesy: WBF/Brit Forbes Photography)

Once again there will be four stages for the acts. There will also be more VIP areas, a bigger area for families, plus food and beverages from favorite Portland restaurants. The dance floor will also return in 2022.

There are different ticket options, as well. One option includes a reserved “Blues Box,” a VIP private box with a dedicated bartender.

Additionally, parties before and after the festival hours will happen throughout the city, organizers said.

Tickets

Early Bird tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10. Organizers said these “tickets are the best price of the season and available in limited quantities.”

Ticket details: Waterfront Blues Fest website

Performers

The full lineup of performers for the 2022 Waterfront Blues Fest is still being finalized. However, these acts have been booked. Performance times will be announced soon.

A performer at the Waterfront Blues Festival in 2017 (Courtesy: Waterfront Blues Fest)

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band

The Wood Brothers

Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Lettuce

The War and Treaty

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Curtis Salgado

Cedric Burnside

Lady A

The Suffers

Adia Victoria

Son Little

Buffalo Nichols

Ron Artis II & The Truth

Duffy Bishop

Zach Person

Memphissippi Sounds

Soul Creole

Terry & The Zydeco Bad Boys

Big Monti

Norman Sylvester Revue

LaRhonda & the Steele Family Band

Lisa Mann, Karen Lovely, Ben Rice & Dave Melyan

Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm

Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys