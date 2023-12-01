PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s year of live music isn’t over yet. Multiple bands, and one Broadway star, will headline local music venues throughout December.
The 1975 – Still…. At Their Very Best Tour
When: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227
Led by Matty Healy, English band The 1975 will have one of its final shows of the year in the Rose City. The indie rock group is best known for its songs “Chocolate” and “Love Me”.
Kidz Bop – Never Stop Live
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Theater of the Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227
This family-friendly concert is headlined by the children of Kidz Bop. The group will perform teeny-bopper versions of popular tracks like Beyonce’s “Cuff It”, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”
For King + Country – A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2023 Tour Experience
When: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227
Four-time Grammy Award winners For King and Country are embarking on a festive tour to get fans in the holiday spirit. The musical duo, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will perform some of their own Christian pop songs along with a few covers.
Alt-J – 10th Anniversary of An Awesome Wave
When: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
The members of Alt-J are honoring one decade of their debut album “An Awesome Wave” with a setlist that features new and old tracks. Concert-goers will hear everything from “Breezeblocks” to “U&ME”.
Portugal. The Man – December to Remember concert series
When: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
Portland-based band Portugal. The Man is one of seven acts slated for the Crystal Ballroom’s December to Remember concert series. The Alaska natives are backing their latest album “Chris Black Changed My Life”, which was released in June.
Kristin Chenoweth with the Oregon Symphony
When: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
“The Music Man” star Kristin Chenoweth is joining the Oregon Symphony to perform her holiday album “Happiness… is Christmas”. The actress and singer is also known for roles in “Glee”, “Four Christmases” and “Deck the Halls”.
Pink Martini – Home(town) for the Holidays
When: Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
After performing at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, Portland-formed Pink Martini is once again returning to their hometown to close out the year. The 13-member group will play classical music, jazz, pop and much more.