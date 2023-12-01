PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s year of live music isn’t over yet. Multiple bands, and one Broadway star, will headline local music venues throughout December.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Led by Matty Healy, English band The 1975 will have one of its final shows of the year in the Rose City. The indie rock group is best known for its songs “Chocolate” and “Love Me”.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Theater of the Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

This family-friendly concert is headlined by the children of Kidz Bop. The group will perform teeny-bopper versions of popular tracks like Beyonce’s “Cuff It”, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Four-time Grammy Award winners For King and Country are embarking on a festive tour to get fans in the holiday spirit. The musical duo, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will perform some of their own Christian pop songs along with a few covers.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

The members of Alt-J are honoring one decade of their debut album “An Awesome Wave” with a setlist that features new and old tracks. Concert-goers will hear everything from “Breezeblocks” to “U&ME”.

When: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Portland-based band Portugal. The Man is one of seven acts slated for the Crystal Ballroom’s December to Remember concert series. The Alaska natives are backing their latest album “Chris Black Changed My Life”, which was released in June.

When: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

“The Music Man” star Kristin Chenoweth is joining the Oregon Symphony to perform her holiday album “Happiness… is Christmas”. The actress and singer is also known for roles in “Glee”, “Four Christmases” and “Deck the Halls”.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

After performing at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, Portland-formed Pink Martini is once again returning to their hometown to close out the year. The 13-member group will play classical music, jazz, pop and much more.