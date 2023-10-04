PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland will feel the love early next year when Simba and co. return to the Keller Auditorium for “The Lion King” musical.

The musical, presented by Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway in Portland, follows the story of the animated film that premiered in 1994.

Legendary musician Elton John composed the film’s soundtrack, which went on to win several awards and nominations for songs like “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life.” Once “The Lion King” stage musical debuted, it won the Tony Award for best musical as well.

“After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world,” Broadway in Portland said. “Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people.”

Portland audiences can expect the same award-winning production once it returns to the Keller Auditorium at the beginning of 2024, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the original film.

The musical will run for three weeks from Sunday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Jan. 28. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $34.75 to $149.75.

According to Disney Theatrical Productions, the show is recommended for general audiences above the age of six.