PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Billed as “the mother of all tribute festivals,” Harefest is returning to Canby next week for its 11th year.

The three-day festival features 24 tribute bands paying homage to bands like Queen, Pink Floyd and ACDC at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds.

“The idea is for folks to suspend disbelief. I mean, you know this is not Queen in their prime, yet when you’re watching this, it feels like that. You forget, you’re there having a great time enjoying the music and it looks and sounds like the original,” Harefest Organizer and Performer Jason Fellman said.

“With 24 bands there, we pretty much have the classic rock – we even have the Beastie Boys,” Fellman said. “It’s a nice sort of cross-section of genres and eras.”

Harefest runs July 13-15 at Clackamas County Fairgrounds.