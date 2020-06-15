Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April over pandemic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines.
It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020
Here's what else you need to know:
– The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021
– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021
– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k
