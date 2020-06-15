Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April over pandemic

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines.

This is a developing story

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss