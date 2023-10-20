The hotel will have 17,000 square feet of space

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wait is over. After months — or in some cases, years — of preparing for The Ritz-Carlton, Portland’s launch, the hotel has officially announced its opening date.

The Portland location, which will be the Pacific Northwest’s only Ritz-Carlton property, will open its doors for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to General Manager Marie Browne, the hotel has been a joint effort between the Ritz-Carlton brand, owners and the Portland community.

“Our team of talented architects, designers, builders, and staff have long awaited the day we are able to open our doors and welcome guests inside this property,” Browne added in a statement. “We have worked alongside local and regional artisans, purveyors, and tastemakers to create an authentic Pacific Northwest experience, providing a new destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The hotel will feature 17,000 square feet of space with 35 stories, 207 guestrooms and 44 suites. The building will additionally offer wellness facilities, meeting spaces and dining options.

Just last month, the Ritz-Carlton shared more details on the swanky lobby bar that is opening along with the hotel. The Meadrowrue, named after a plant that’s native to the Pacific Northwest, will act as a coffee shop by day and a cocktail lounge by night.

The 20th floor will hold ‘Cloudbreak on Nineteen,’ a calming area equipped with an infinity pool, yoga studio and spa. That same floor is where guests will find Bellpine, the hotel’s signature fine-dining restaurant led by Executive Chef Pedro Almeida.

All throughout the hotel, visitors will also spot artwork from local artists like David Rice, Rachel Austin and Kavin Buck.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, pays homage to the city’s rich local culture and landscape,” Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president of the Ritz-Carlton, said. “Our goal is to establish a beloved presence within both the Portland community and among visitors.”