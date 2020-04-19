‘The show must go online’: Portland’s virtual musical

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With theaters closed during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, the Portland Musical Theater Company and Confidence Voice Studio is putting on a show online, complete with all the actors recording their scenes from home.

Each actor has a one-two minute song and monologue to record. When all the parts are assembled together, it tells a complete story.

“Some scenes include props or other family members creating background noise—really all the challenges that we face doing online meetings. ‘Can you hear me? Can you see me?'” described Deanna Maio, director of “The Show Must Go Online.” “There’s a baby in the background, there’s a dog that’s barking, things fall down—all of those things are interspliced throughout the show.”

People interested in joining the show, called “The Show Must Go Online,” can find more information online.