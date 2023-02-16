PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An actor from AMC’s hit television show “The Walking Dead” will pivot from battling zombies to battling an ex in a new movie that he’s filming in Eastern Oregon.

Eastern Oregon Film Festival recently announced Chandler Riggs, who portrayed Carl Grimes for eight seasons of “The Walking Dead,” as the male lead in feature film “Breakup Season.”

According to the festival website, 23-year-old Riggs will star as rural Oregon native Ben who brings his long-term girlfriend home for the holidays. Ben and his girlfriend Cassie, portrayed by Samantha Isler, will have an explosive argument that results in a breakup on the very first night of their trip.

The drama-comedy will follow the young ex-couple as they endure awkward encounters with Ben’s family and with each other during Christmas break.

“With a colorful ensemble and a balance of drama and comedy, Breakup Season evokes movies such as ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ‘Lady Bird,’ or ‘The Family Stone,’” the film fest said. “Unique to our film is an intricate exploration of early 20s relationships with an authentic approach not often seen in cinema.”

Writer and director H. Nelson Tracey is the mind behind “Breakup Season,” which was developed through the Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency. Los-Angeles-based company Static Films will produce the movie.

The remaining cast and crew includes local and visiting filmmakers, such as Jacob Wysocki from “Pitch Perfect” and James Urbaniak from “The Fabelmans.”

According to entertainment news company Deadline, “Breakup Season” will start production this February in La Grande, Ore.

The film will premiere at several film festivals across the U.S., including the Eastern Oregon Film Festival. “Breakup Season’s” on-demand and theatrical releases are slated for the 2024 holiday season.