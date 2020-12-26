The World Wide Web turns 30

Tim Berners-Lee, known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, addresses the attendees during the opening of the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 5 2018. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

(AP) — Maybe you spent a good portion of Christmas Day on your phone or Zooming or online shopping or posting to social media. But you probably didn’t say Happy Birthday to the World Wide Web.

It was on December 25, 1990 — 30 years ago — the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.

So while you think about that, here are other notable things that happened on December 25:

