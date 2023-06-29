PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mid-1800s Oregon will serve as the backdrop for a new Netflix series starring former “The X-Files” leading lady Gillian Anderson.

As first reported by Variety magazine, Anderson will act alongside “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey in action drama “The Abandons.”

The series will follow a group of families that journey to Oregon in the 1850s to “pursue their Manifest Destiny,” before a corrupt power attempts to displace them.

“These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back,” Netflix’s official synopsis for the drama reads. “In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law.”

Variety said the streaming giant initially picked up the series back in October 2022. The magazine previously reported that Headey will portray matriarch Fiona in “The Abandons,” but Anderson hadn’t yet signed on.

“According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Anderson’s deal was in the works prior to the beginning of the writers’ strike but only recently closed,” Variety added.

Anderson will portray affluent matriarch Constance Van Ness who doubled her late husband’s mining fortune. The matriarch manages to successfully build a network of influential allies “through money, charm and ruthlessness” — in a town that discriminates against women.

The actress is best known for playing FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in “The X-Files,” a role that earned her Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and SAG Awards in the late ‘90s.

More recently, she received recognition for her roles as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown” and Dr. Jean Milburn in “Sex Education” — two other Netflix original series, with the latter’s next season slated for this fall.

Her next work “The Abandons,” created by Kurt Sutter, will have a 10-episode season.

Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for the series.