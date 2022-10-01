PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall is officially here, and apparently so is concert season. With many tours getting canceled the past couple of years due to the pandemic, there are various artists finally making their way to Rose City to play new and old music for their Portland fans.

From Panic! At the Disco to Carly Rae Jepsen, here are the top musicians gracing Portland with live shows this October.

OCT. 2

Event: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – “My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour“

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Sunday, Oct 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets here.

When rock band My Chemical Romance announced their reunion tour in January 2020, fans were looking forward to seeing them again after an almost decade-long touring hiatus. After a few postponements and setbacks, MCR is finally rocking stages again.

OCT. 7

Event: FLORENCE + THE MACHINE – “Dance Fever Tour“

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Friday, Oct 7 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

In honor of their latest album Dance Fever, English band Florence and the Machine is hitting the road for their Dance Fever Tour. Led by vocalist Florence Welch, the Grammy-nominated band is known for breakout hits such as “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out.”

OCT. 9

Event: DIPLO – “Bridge City Block Party“

Where: 2545 SE 4th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Sunday, Oct 9 at 2 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Diplo, originally known as Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a critically-acclaimed DJ and music producer who’s worked alongside pop stars such as Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears and more. He’ll be playing a set of his most popular hits at a 21+ outdoor music event this season.

OCT. 12

Event: RINGO STARR – “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band“

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1037 SW Broadway Ave., Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, Oct 12 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

As the former drummer of iconic group The Beatles, Ringo Starr is no stranger to putting on a show. He is now going on tour with his own All Starr Band to play tunes from his latest EPs.

OCT. 15

Event: PANIC! AT THE DISCO – “Viva Las Vengeance Tour“

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Saturday, Oct 15 at 7 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Although Panic! At the Disco was originally a pop rock band, it is now a solo project by singer and musician Brendon Urie. On the current international tour, audiences can still expect to hear their new and old favorites including “Viva Las Vengeance” and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

OCT. 17

Event: PI’ERRE BOURNE – “Good Movie World Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Monday, Oct 17 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Pi’erre Bourne is a rapper and music producer whose work with notable artists such as Travis Scott and Kanye West has been featured on the Billboard charts. Although he’s mostly known for his production discography and memorable tag “Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here?”, this next tour will highlight tracks from his own projects.

OCT. 22

Event: KING PRINCESS – “Hold On Baby Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Saturday, Oct 22 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Singer-songwriter King Princess is performing songs from her July release Hold On Baby for the first time on her current tour. Concert goers will hear her songs that were critically acclaimed by the likes of Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.

OCT. 23-24

Event: CARLY RAE JEPSEN – “The So Nice Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Sunday, Oct 23 and Monday, Oct 24 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here and here.

A decade after her hit single “Call Me Maybe” went viral thanks to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen has two upcoming tour dates in Portland. Her fifth studio album The Loneliest Time releases on Oct. 21, just in time for the show.

OCT. 27

Event: KAROL G – “$trip Love Tour”

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Oct 27 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Latin superstar Karol G is bringing reggaeton music to the Moda Center late this month. Earlier this year, the artist performed at the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

OCT. 28

Event: JESSIE REYEZ – “The Yessie Tour”

Where: Roseland Theater 1 8 NW 6th Ave., Portland, OR

When: Friday, Oct 28 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Jessie Reyez is a singer and songwriter from Toronto, Canada. The R&B musician has written songs with and for artists such as Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Kehlani. The setlist for this upcoming tour will feature new songs from the album Yessie.