Three Portland-area Cinemark Theatres are screening Elf and The Polar Express

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A select few Portland-area movie theaters are getting in the holiday spirit by playing some Christmas classics throughout the month.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., recently announced that participating theaters will be playing Will Ferrell’s “Elf” from Friday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 8. See showtimes here.

There will be a limited run of “The Polar Express” from Sunday, Dec. 11 to Wednesday, Dec. 14 as well. Find out when you can watch it here.

Here are the local Cinemark Theatres that will have “Elf” and “The Polar Express” back on screen.

Participating theaters

Century 16 Eastport Plaza at 4040 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266

Century 16 Cedar Hills at 3200 SW Hocken Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005

Century Clackamas Town Center and XD at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Clackamas, OR 97086

Cinemark also has a special offering for moviegoers who want a 3D experience.

“For the first time ever, film fans looking for the most immersive experience possible can feel the action of Elf and The Polar Express in D-BOX seats at select Cinemark theaters,” the company said in a release. “D-BOX works directly with movie studios to choreograph in-seat motion that is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action.”

Tickets are on sale now.