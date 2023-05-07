PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Live music fanatics based in the Pacific Northwest have a long list of concerts they could attend throughout summer 2023.

Here are some of Oregon and Washington’s best outdoor music venues, and a few of the performers that they’ll be hosting.

Location: 754 Silica Rd NW, George, WA 98848

Along the Columbia River, the Gorge Amphitheatre hosts over 20,000 concert-goers. Some of the biggest artists on the venue’s roster for this summer are rock group Dave Matthews Band, folk-rock singer-songwriter Brand Carlile, indie band Boygenius and EDM artist Ilenium.

Location: 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

As the Portland metro area’s largest outdoor concert venue, the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater annually welcomes popular artists of all music genres. Logic, Charlie Puth, Nickelback and Snoop Dogg are among the artists with highly-anticipated concerts at the venue this year.

Location: 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr, Bend, OR 97702

Oregon’s biggest outdoor music venue, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, says Travel + Leisure magazine once ranked it as one of the U.S.’s coolest venues. Every year, shows at the amphitheater start around Memorial Day.

This year’s most prominent performers include former The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, country singer Chris Stapleton and rockstars Death Cab for Cutie.

Location: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville, WA 98072

Found just a few miles outside of Seattle, this winery is gearing up for its summer concert series. Chateau St. Michelle’s 2023 lineup features country-pop musician Kelsea Ballerini, platinum-selling vocalist Jason Mraz and Grammy-Award-winner Sheryl Crow.

Location: 715 SW Morrison St Suite 702, Portland, OR 97205

Pioneer Courthouse Square, also known as Portland’s Living Room, is hosting the PDX Live concert series for another year. Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Beabadoobee joins established artists Patti Smith and Her Band, and Tegan and Sara as this summer’s headliners.

Location: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA 99001

Northern Quest Resort & Casino manages outdoor entertainment venue BECU Live, right outside of Spokane. The music space holds 5,000 seats, which will likely be packed for the Boyz II Men, Dierks Bentley and Ludacris performances scheduled for 2023.

Location: 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, OR 97060

One of McMenamin’s many live music venues, Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn offers beer, wine, food, ice cream and more to concert attendees. This year, the venue will feature nationally-known artists like soul legend Diana Ross, One Direction alumnus Louis Tomlinson, indie pop songstress Maggie Rogers and Portland-based bands Portugal the Man and Modest Mouse.

Location: 3505 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove, OR 97116

It opened as a hotel in 2000, but the McMenamins Grand Lodge now hosts several outdoor shows annually. Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Les Claypool and The Front Bottom are among the musicians set to headline this summer.

Location: 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401

The Cuthbert Amphitheater is located near the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium, and houses beer gardens and food booths for event attendees. Bands Incubus, Train and Cake all have special performances scheduled for the Eugene venue.