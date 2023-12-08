Grab your best Santa hat, white beard, or elf ears for this year’s SantaCon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, Portlanders can get festive at a holiday concert, winter bazaar or a Santa-themed bar crawl.

But even if you aren’t feeling the spirit, there’s still something fun to do throughout the city.

When: Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.

Where: 1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214

Holocene’s bi-weekly bash with bubblegum pop hits returns this Friday. Party-goers can expect tunes from their favorite music superstars including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.

When: Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at various times

Where: 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is headlining the Newmark Theatre for its annual variety show featuring holiday songs and sketch performances. The musical group promises “a joyous and humorous extravaganza filled with holiday cheer.”

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N Weidler St, Portland, OR 97227

Portland-area ‘sneakerheads’ are taking over Left Bank Annex for the latest installment of Rose City Sneakfest: an event where streetwear-lovers can buy, sell and trade shoes and other apparel. Tickets are buy one, get one free through Friday, before prices go up to $15 per person.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations in Portland

The holiday-themed costume party sends Portlanders on a bar crawl across several venues in Old Town. There will also be a costume contest where one attendee will win $1000.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 722 East Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214

All ages are welcome to the Bossanova Ballroom’s winter bazaar, which will feature drinks, a DJ and several vendors who sell vintage and artisanal items.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

The Alberta Street Pub’s tradition of Soulful Sunday continues this week with performances from the Rose City’s talented local musicians. The cover charge is $10.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1219 SW Park Ave. Portland, OR 97205

If you’ve been meaning to visit the Portland Art Museum, this Sunday is a good time to do so. The museum is offering free admission so visitors can check out the Black Artists of Oregon and Africa Fashion exhibitions that debuted earlier this fall.