PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, Portlanders can get festive at a holiday concert, winter bazaar or a Santa-themed bar crawl.
But even if you aren’t feeling the spirit, there’s still something fun to do throughout the city.
Candi Pop: A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party
When: Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.
Where: 1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
Holocene’s bi-weekly bash with bubblegum pop hits returns this Friday. Party-goers can expect tunes from their favorite music superstars including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.
Make the Yuletide Gay
When: Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at various times
Where: 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is headlining the Newmark Theatre for its annual variety show featuring holiday songs and sketch performances. The musical group promises “a joyous and humorous extravaganza filled with holiday cheer.”
Rose City Sneakerfest
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 101 N Weidler St, Portland, OR 97227
Portland-area ‘sneakerheads’ are taking over Left Bank Annex for the latest installment of Rose City Sneakfest: an event where streetwear-lovers can buy, sell and trade shoes and other apparel. Tickets are buy one, get one free through Friday, before prices go up to $15 per person.
SantaCon
When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Various locations in Portland
Grab your best Santa hat, white beard, or elf ears for this year’s SantaCon. The holiday-themed costume party sends Portlanders on a bar crawl across several venues in Old Town. There will also be a costume contest where one attendee will win $1000.
Bossanova Bazaar
When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 722 East Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214
All ages are welcome to the Bossanova Ballroom’s winter bazaar, which will feature drinks, a DJ and several vendors who sell vintage and artisanal items.
Soulful Sunday
When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
The Alberta Street Pub’s tradition of Soulful Sunday continues this week with performances from the Rose City’s talented local musicians. The cover charge is $10.
Miller Family Free Day
When: Sunday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: 1219 SW Park Ave. Portland, OR 97205
If you’ve been meaning to visit the Portland Art Museum, this Sunday is a good time to do so. The museum is offering free admission so visitors can check out the Black Artists of Oregon and Africa Fashion exhibitions that debuted earlier this fall.